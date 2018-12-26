Evening snow showers followed by a drier, chilly Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light snow showers will continue to fall along the Front Range this evening before clearing out late tonight. This will be a quick hitting system that is not expected to bring a lot of accumulation. The best chances for accumulation will be on the west and south sides of Denver with totals staying under an inch.

Bigger impacts from this storm system will be on the far southeast plains and into Western Kansas. Parts of Baca, Prowers, and Las Animas counties will see 3 to 6 inches of snow. Along with the snow there will be possible freezing drizzle before the rain switches to snow making roads slick. Winds will also be breezy causing reduced visibility making travel tough tonight in these areas.

Thursday will be a much drier day in Colorado. Denver only has a 10 percent chance for some evening flurries. Better chances for snow on Thursday will be in the southern mountains, although accumulations will be small.

Denver will stay mostly sunny with a high temperature of 30 degrees.

Temperatures will drop to the 20s on Friday with another storm system moving into Southern Colorado. Denver only has a 20 percent chance to see some flurries.

Drier weather will return by the weekend. High temperatures will warm back into the 40s by Sunday.

Another winter storm moves in for New Year's Eve. At this time, it is still too far out to know exact totals and timing but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated. Dry weather will move in for New Year's Day.

