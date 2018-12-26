Fatal crash closes eastbound I-70 at Eagle exit

EAGLE, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 147 in Eagle, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol Eagle.

CSP confirmed that the crash involved just one car and one person was pronounced dead. Initial reports indicate the car veered from the westbound to eastbound lanes.

#BREAKING I-70 is closed eastbound at MM 147 (Eagle) due to serious motor vehicle crash. Alt Route is HWY 6 pic.twitter.com/Gwl2NKQBHw — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 27, 2018

The departments tweeted the closures at roughly 6:45 p.m. CSP Eagle said the shut down is due to a serious motor vehicle crash.

Motorists should use US Highway 6 as an alternate route.

Officials say the road is expected to be closed for at least two hours.