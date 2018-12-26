Dog born without a nose searching for forever home in Florida

CHULUOTA, Fla. – A 12-year-old dog with a unique characteristic is hoping to find a forever home this holiday season.

Sniffles, who was born with no nose and has crooked teeth, has captured the hearts of workers at Orange County Animal Services, according to WESH-TV.

He was found as a stray dog and his deformity, which causes him to snort sometimes, hasn’t had people lining up to adopt him.

“He’s just a precious old man. Everyone at the vet’s office has fallen in love with him,” Michelle Wacker said.

His foster parent, Genesis Diaz, said it’s a shame because if people would give him a chance, they would see what a great dog he is.

“This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face,” Diaz said.

“He’s a healthy dog. He just looks a little funny,” Wacker said.

According to WESH, Sniffles is scheduled for a dentist visit next week so his grin could change a bit. But workers are hoping he will find a forever home in 2019.

If you’re interested in adopting Sniffles or helping the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.