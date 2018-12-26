‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa hilariously crashes newlyweds’ Hawaiian wedding photo shoot

OAHU, Hawaii — A newlywed couple got some laughs after Aquaman himself crashed their wedding photo shoot along the beach.

In the photos, actor Jason Momoa posed with Aquaman’s famous trident behind the couple, Katie Lafreniere and Brandon Myers, as they had their wedding pictures taken.

In one photo, Momoa is even holding the trident above the couple’s heads as they kiss.

Eric Mansperger, of L’Amour Photography and Video, shared the images on Instagram of the happy couple writing: “When Aquaman goes Sasquatch he goes big.”

The special moment was also captured by other people who were on the island at the time with Instagram user Carina Cooper calling Momoa the “best wedding crasher ever.”

Momoa was in Hawaii for a special screening of “Aquaman,” which topped the weekend box office.