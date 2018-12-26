2 women killed in I-70 crash on Christmas Eve identified

GOLDEN, Colo. — The two women killed in a Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 70 have been identified.

The Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday that 62-year-old Cheri Goodard of Frederick and 38-year-old Sancy Shaw of Clark in Routt County were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Genesee area about 8:25 p.m. Monday.

The Colorado State Patrol said Goodard was going eastbound when she veered to the right, over-corrected, crossed over the median and crashed into a vehicle being driven by Shaw that was going westbound.

Investigators believe alcohol or marijuana use are believed to be factors that led to the crash.

Shaw’s 6-year-old daughter was seriously injured and airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado. She remains in the hospital and her condition has not been updated since Monday night.

Shaw taught at North Routt Charter School, according to a biography on the school’s website. Besides her daughter, she is survived by her states that she enjoyed spending time outdoors with her daughter and three sons.

A prayer meeting for Shaw was held Wednesday morning at Anchor Way Church in Steamboat Springs.