Two women killed in I-70 crash on Christmas Eve identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The two women killed in a Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 70 have been identified.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver who caused the crash is suspected of being under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana. Meanwhile the driver she reportedly hit and killed, was a teacher and mother of four.

“She would give you everything the moment she met you, to show you love,” Andrew Werley, lead Pastor at Anchor Way Church said.

Sancy Shaw was a beloved science teacher at North Routt Charter School, and dedicated member of the Anchor Way Church in Steamboat Springs.

“She gave these big, strong, bear hugs and she’s just a very lively person. Very extroverted. Loved people. Was very compassionate. Loved her family deeply,” Werley said.

Pastor Werley said the mother of four was full of life. He said she was with her 6-year-old daughter, Charlee Jo, returning from a doctor’s appointment on Christmas Eve when the crash happened. State Patrol said 62-year-old Cheri Goodard of Fredrick was heading East on I-70, near Genesee, when she crossed over the median and crashed head-on into Shaw’s vehicle. Shaw and Goodard died at the scene. Charlee Jo was airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

“She’s doing better. She had a surgery today and the surgery went well on her femur. But she’s still in a real critical state and we’re praying for a lot of healing to happen,” Pastor Werley said.

Pastor Werley held a vigil for Sancy on Wednesday morning and said those at the service took time to pray for the other driver.

“Hating her doesn’t help us. Part of our prayer time was praying for the woman’s family who did this. We don’t believe god took Sansy. We believe addiction did. It’s addiction and that’s a sin. We want that addiction to stop with her,” Pastor Werley said.

The crash leaves four children without a mother. But Pastor Werley says the church and community will do everything they can to support the family and Sancy’s husband during this devastating time.

“He his wife and he longs for his sons and his daughter to have a mom, and so he’s definitely grieving that way but he knows she’s in a much better place.”

The family is working on funeral arrangements. They have set up a memorial fund through Yampa Valley Bank, 600 S Lincoln Ave #100, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. (970) 879-2993.