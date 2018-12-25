Winter weather will cause travel troubles nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - A big winter storm that's already pounded California, could soon cause travel troubles for people in Colorado and across the country.

This is set to have a big affect on travelers headed home from the holidays.

"We got stuck on the road. It was awful," said one driver who was stuck on I-80 in California.

The snow storm that stranded drivers there is making its way to the Rocky Mountains.

Then it's set to blast the Plains and Northeast with snow and possibly the Southeast with severe thunderstorms.

That's bad news for millions of people flying or driving home after the holidays.

