Second skier dies at Keystone Resort within 4 days, both reported at 12:26 p.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A skier died on Christmas day at Keystone Resort, marking the second death at the resort within the week. Both deaths were reported at 12:26 p.m. on separate days.

A 66-year-old man was found unconscious on a ski run Monday; there was no indication that the skier had a collision with any object, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The skier was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld until notification to the next of kin has been made by the Summit County Coroner. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation into the cause of death.

A man died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a ski run at Keystone Resort midday Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a 52-year-old male skier who was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of a run. SCSO said there was no indication the skier had hit an object.

Skiers on the run had already begun performing CPR when authorities arrived. The man was taken to the Keystone Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld while officials work on contacting his loved ones, according to SCSO.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation.