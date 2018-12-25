× Nebraska patrol says Longmont girl died in I-80 crash

OGALLALA, Neb. — Authorities say a Colorado girl died in a crash along Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The patrol says four of seven people in the SUV were ejected, and one of the passengers died later at an Ogallala hospital. She was identified as 11-year-old Karen Valverde. She lived in Longmont.

Station KRVN reports the accident occurred east of Ogallala around 4 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol says the eastbound sport utility vehicle veered into the median when the driver had a medical emergency.

Passengers were unable to control the SUV, and it ran back across the eastbound lanes and hit a culvert in a ditch on the south side of the roadway.