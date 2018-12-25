× Last Minute Gift Guide: Colorado experiences you can buy online on Christmas Day

Heather Smith from the Haute bar has some last minute gift ideas.

Snowmass Limelight Stay + Ski Package: the LIMELIGHT HOTEL SNOWMASS is brand new this winter and located right next to the Mountain’s Elk Camp Gondola with ski-in/ski-out access. Both the Aspen and Snowmass Limelight locations have a Ski Free + Stay package where your tickets will be waiting for you, so you can spend more time on the slopes. Up to two lift tickets are included daily when you book the Deluxe rooms or higher. This new Snowmass Limelight has live music, First Tracks and Inside Tracks, pet-friendly rooms… and a children’s game area as well as a five-story climbing wall with granite-like surface that mirrors climbs near Snowmass that will be open to the public and the tallest of its kind in the state.

Copper Mountain Moonlight Dine + Ski: this is a magical mountain experience after dark where your evening starts with one hour of ski/ride off of the Excelerator chairlift and then kick off your ski boots for live music by Beau Thomas, drinks, gourmet dinner and dessert in Solitude Station. Then take back to the snow and enjoy another run down to Center Village under the twinkle of the stars + moonlight on the Rocky Mountains.

A deluxe Denver gift: the STAY COZY package is available from these three downtown hotels: The Maven at Dairy Block, The Crawford Hotel at Union Station or The Oxford Hotel with special room rates between $179/night $199, 50% off Valet Parking and complimentary treats like free coffee, ice cream and discounts on spa treatments at The Oxford Spa. The offer is valid until Jan. 28, 2019.

Boca Java is the original gourmet coffee club and the perfect last-minute gift, it is roasted in small batches in Colorado, from beans hand-selected from the top two percent of coffee grown around the world. It’s shipped the day after roasting, so it’s as fresh as coffee comes. Two subscription options to give: Gourmet Coffee Club: Hand tailored and customized by you, subscribe to more than 150 different coffees. World Coffee Tour: Hand selected for you by Boca Java’s roastmaster, and perfect for the travel lover on your list. Discover coffees and flavors from around the world without stepping foot outside your door.