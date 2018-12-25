One injured after juvenile drives vehicle into Aurora 7-Eleven store

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile driver plowed a vehicle into a 7-Eleven store on Tuesday morning, injuring one person, the Aurora Police Department said.

The accident happened before 9 a.m. in the 23800 block of East Smoky Hill Road, across from the Southlands shopping center.

The male driver, whose name and age weren’t released, was cited.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, but Santoy Williams, who took photos of the aftermath, said his mother suffered a hip injury.