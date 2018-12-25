× Dry, seasonal Christmas ahead of powerful winter storm

A White Christmas can be expected up in the high country today, as scattered snow will be possible throughout the midday and afternoon hours. Meanwhile in Denver, expect increasing clouds and highs in the low 40s. A few late night snow showers can’t be ruled out in the metro area by the start of the day on Wednesday.

A powerful cold front will sweep through the state starting Wednesday, bringing heavy snowfall to the mountains and significantly cooler temperatures.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remains in effect through Thursday for the southwest mountains. Expect periods of heavy snow Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday morning. Totals will vary, with 8-16″ for the southwest mountains.

Meanwhile along the Front Range, snow will be possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect minimal accumulation over those three days for the Denver metro and northern I-25 corridor. The highest totals will be along the eastern plains, where a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Thursday. Travel will be very difficult along I-70 and I-76 into Kansas and Nebraska, as 4-8″ of snow, 0.10″ of ice, and 40+ mph wind gusts will be possible.

Temperatures will stay on the cold side this week, maxing out in the 20s and 30s to end the week. Expect a gradual increase by the weekend, with seasonal highs returning Saturday and Sunday.

