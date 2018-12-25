Chilly temperatures and snow move in tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was the calm before the storm in Colorado. Snow and cooler temperatures will move in for Wednesday.

Colorado's western mountains will see light isolated snow showers tonight through early tomorrow morning. By midday Wednesday, snow showers will increase in coverage across the mountains.

The Front Range and plains will start off with morning fog on Wednesday. Some freezing drizzle is possible early tomorrow on the far eastern plains. Denver and the Front Range will see sunshine return midday with high temperatures in the upper 30s before snow moves in for the afternoon. Winds will pick up as the storm system arrives.

Light snow showers will continue on and off for the Front Range before clearing out Wednesday evening. The eastern plains and far southern Colorado will see the heaviest snow and the worst of the storm.

The eastern plains and southern Colorado will see 5 to 12 inches of snow from this storm making Wednesday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on the southeast plains. Travel could be difficult in this area.

Snow totals will stay below an inch in Denver. The Palmer Divide has a chance to see 1 to 3 inches. The mountains will see 2 to 6 inches.

This storm system will clear out early on Thursday morning. High temperatures will fall to the 20s on Thursday and Friday with light snow showers possible each day. Minimal accumulation is expected if any at all.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend with temperatures warming to the 30s on Saturday and the 40s by Sunday.

Another storm system is possible on New Year's Eve.

