Scratch Catering Services Presents: Buttermilk Pancakes

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 tsp Course Salt

1 egg beaten

1 cup buttermilk

2 Tbsp Butter Melted

Mix Buttermilk and egg, add dry ingredients. Fold in melted butter, Spoon into a hot lightly greased griddle heated to 375 degrees. Flip only once when bubbles have formed on the top of each pancake and the pancake appears to be dry and solid around the edges. Butter and Serve Hot!

*You made sprinkle pancakes with chocolate chips, blueberries, or bananas once on the Griddle.