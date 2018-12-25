Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed Ham

The most perfect sticky glaze is slathered all over this juicy, tender Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed Ham, with crisp edges and an incredible flavour. Don't even be intimidated by a ham this season, with all the tips and tricks you need right here!

8-10 pound (4-5 kg) bone-in fully cooked ham,

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup unsalted butter, reduce fat or full fat

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

4 cloves garlic, smashed