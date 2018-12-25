Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed Ham
The most perfect sticky glaze is slathered all over this juicy, tender Brown Sugar Mustard Glazed Ham, with crisp edges and an incredible flavour. Don't even be intimidated by a ham this season, with all the tips and tricks you need right here!
8-10 pound (4-5 kg) bone-in fully cooked ham,
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup unsalted butter, reduce fat or full fat
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup honey
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
4 cloves garlic, smashed
- Preheat the oven to 300°F. Set the ham aside to rest at room temperature for 1-2 hours.
- Remove the rind or skin of the ham (refer to steps in post), ensuring you leave the fat on. Using a sharp knife score a 1-inch-wide diamond pattern (don’t cut more than 1/4 inch deep) over the entire ham. Place the ham in the baking tray; pour 1/3 cup of water into the base of the pan and cover the ham with two pieces of foil or parchment paper and bake for 30 minutes.
- Heat the butter in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat until golden browned. Add in the brown sugar, honey, mustard, cinnamon and cloves, stirring to mix together well until the brown sugar has completely dissolved.
- Reduce heat to low and add in the garlic. Allow it to become fragrant, cooking for a further minute or two until the glaze just begins to simmer, then set it aside and let cool to lukewarm (the glaze should be the consistency of room-temperature honey).
- After 30 minutes baking time, carefully remove the ham from the oven and increase the oven temperature to 425°F. Discard the foil or parchment paper and pour 1/3 of the glaze all over the ham, brushing in between the cuts to evenly cover. Return to the oven and bake uncovered for 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, brush with another third of the glaze and some of the pan juices, and repeat again after 15 minutes more minutes of baking until a dark golden-brown crust has formed, (about 30 minutes total).
- Let the ham rest 10-20 minutes before slicing.
AlertMe