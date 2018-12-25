Alcohol or marijuana use suspected in I-70 crash that killed 2 women, seriously injured girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEE, Colo. -- Alcohol or marijuana use are believed to be factors that led to a Christmas Eve crash that left two women dead and a girl seriously injured, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Genesee area about 8:25 p.m. Monday.

The Colorado State Patrol a driver going eastbound veered to the right, over-corrected, crossed over the median and crashed into a vehicle that was going westbound.

The vehicles collided on the driver side.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control was identified as a 62-year-old woman from Frederick. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was identified as a 38-year-old woman from the Routt County town of Clark, about 20 miles north of Steamboat Springs. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A 6-year-old girl in the westbound vehicle was flown to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora with serious injuries.

Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for more than four hours between Lookout Mountain Road and the Genesee exit for the investigation and cleanup.