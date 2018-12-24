Woman uses Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume during Fort Collins burglary

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman allegedly burglarized a business while disguised as Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Police posted surveillance video to its Facebook page showing the woman, who was wearing a large, furry Rudolph head, entering a room, turning on the lights and stuffing items into a shopping bag.

Police said the woman broke into a business in the 300 block of Hickory Street early Tuesday and stole several undisclosed items.

She removed the costume head at one point and looked at the overhead camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Police wrote their own spin on the classic tune, including a plea for help to identify her.