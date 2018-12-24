× The Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels

DENVER — We’re checking in at some places you should check out here in Colorado.

Turns out, our state is home to some hotels, motels and lodges that are hauntingly unique. From the Estes Park hotel that inspired a Stephen King book and a famous horror movie, to the mountain hideaway where you can help spot wildfires. We’re making a reservation at some unusual getaways in the Centennial State.

We’ll take you to the southern Colorado motel where you can get a room with a view – of your own drive-in movie theater. And we’ll visit the front range resort where bigger definitely doesn’t mean better. Or how about an overnight stay at a tree house that’s nothing like the one the neighborhood kids used to hang out in.

We’ve dispatched FOX31’s talented team of photojournalists all over the state to help us put together “The Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels.” Watch here:

Best Western Movie Manor Motel in Monte Vista (motel with a drive-in movie theatre)

Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park (cliff camping)

Squaw Mountain Fire Lookout in Idaho Springs (old wildfire lookout tower)

Warwick Hotel in Denver (former home of the Playboy Club)

Stanley Hotel in Estes Park (hotel that inspired “The Shining)

Hand Hotel in Fairplay (haunted hotel)

Wee Casa Tiny House Resort in Lyons (tiny house motel)

Highland Haven Creekside Inn in Evergreen (tree house hotel)

Brown Palace Hotel in Denver (where the National Western Champion Steer is displayed)