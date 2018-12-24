The Corner Office’s Butternut Squash + Cider Soup

Christmas Day Buffet at The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar
December 25 – Reservations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar
1401 Curtis Street
Cost: $50 for adults, $14.95 for children
Butternut Squash + Cider Soup from The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar:
A warm, spiced soup and the perfect addition to your Christmas dinner.
Soup- yield 1 gallong
Ingredients:
3 large butternut squash Butternut squash (2” cubed and roasted)
1 cup Garlic minced
1 10-oz can Coconut milk
5 lrg carrot
1 bunch celery chopped with leaves/hearts
6 onions chopped
1 cup amaretto cookie crumbles
1 cup crème fraiche
2 sweet potatoes, cubed raw
½ gallon veg stock
1 bottle white wine
I cup fresh chopped sage
Salt and pepper
Preparation:
Sweat carrots, onions, celery, garlic
Add white wine, reduce
Add sweet potatoes, roasted squash, sage
Add veg stock, coconut milk
Let simmer 1 hr until all is tender
Puree all ingredients, strain through china cap, season with salt and pepper
Garnish with dollop of crème fraiche and amaretto cookies
