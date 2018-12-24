The Corner Office’s Butternut Squash + Cider Soup

Christmas Day Buffet at The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar

December 25 – Reservations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar

1401 Curtis Street

Cost: $50 for adults, $14.95 for children

Butternut Squash + Cider Soup from The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar:

A warm, spiced soup and the perfect addition to your Christmas dinner.

Soup- yield 1 gallong

Ingredients:

3 large butternut squash Butternut squash (2” cubed and roasted)

1 cup Garlic minced

1 10-oz can Coconut milk

5 lrg carrot

1 bunch celery chopped with leaves/hearts

6 onions chopped

1 cup amaretto cookie crumbles

1 cup crème fraiche

2 sweet potatoes, cubed raw

½ gallon veg stock

1 bottle white wine

I cup fresh chopped sage

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Sweat carrots, onions, celery, garlic

Add white wine, reduce

Add sweet potatoes, roasted squash, sage

Add veg stock, coconut milk

Let simmer 1 hr until all is tender

Puree all ingredients, strain through china cap, season with salt and pepper

Garnish with dollop of crème fraiche and amaretto cookies