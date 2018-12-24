Sun Valley Kitchen and Community Center provides oasis in low-income Denver neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Within one of Denver's poorest neighborhoods, an oasis can be found in the form of the Sun Valley Kitchen and Community Center. The building is a place where the community can gather and where children can express themselves through art, dance and food.

The center puts on weekly cooking classes for kids in the community, among many other offerings.

Photojournalist Aubrey Morse spoke with people at the center as it hosted a community cooking event for Christmas.