Snow and cold finally return to Denver area

DENVER -- A couple of storm systems are on target to bring snow to much of Colorado. The first storm arrives early on Christmas Day in the Colorado mountains. Snow will develop through the day making for a "White Christmas" holiday in the high country. Several inches of new snow will fall by the end of the day there.

In Denver, our holiday is looking dry with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 40s. There is a very low chance we could see a flurry, but most places east of the mountains will not get snow for Christmas.

The next storm quickly develops Christmas night into Wednesday. That storm will bring even more snow to the mountains and also to Denver. Accumulation in the city is looking low, with maybe an inch or more by late Wednesday night. Additional snow showers will be possible on Thursday with less than an inch of accumulation. And, Friday will also bring more light snow to Denver with accumulation again being on the light side.

However, get ready for the cold! We are expecting highs in the 20s through the end of the week along with overnight lows in the single digits... brrrrr!

