Sights & Sounds of Christmas: Watch performances from local choirs

DENVER — FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 present “The Sights & Sounds of Christmas.” It’s a special that’s not about crime or politics, in fact it’s about taking a break from all of that.

From modern music to classical carols, music is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday spirit. So grab your kids, come by your TV, relax and listen as we bring you choirs from all around the metro area.

First segment: Ralston Valley High School, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas;” Grandview High School, “Here We Come A Caroling;” Thomas Jefferson High School, “Silent Night;” Ponderosa High School, “The First Noel.”

Second secondment: Grandview High School, “Rudolph, The Red-Nose Reindeer;” Ponderosa High School, “Deck The Halls;” Frontier P-8, “Jingle Bells.”

Third segment: Arkansas Elementary, “White Christmas;” Slavens K-8, “Winter Wonderland.”

Fourth segment: Silver Hills Middle School, “A Holly, Jolly Christmas;” South Lakewood Elementary, “Have a Merry One.”