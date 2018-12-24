Santa Tracker: See the live map as NORAD follows Santa’s trip

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the night before Christmas, good little boys and girls can rest easy knowing that they will be able to track Santa Claus’ every move.

NORAD has its annual Santa Tracker up and running. Click here to see a large version of the tracker.

You can also call the Santa Tracker at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), or send an email to noradtracksanta@outlook.com.

