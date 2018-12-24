× Mountain snow, dry in Denver for Christmas Eve

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the northern mountains. Expect heavy snow showers through the day Christmas Eve, with totals ranging from 4-8 inches.

A weak system will sweep through the state today, bringing mountain snow showers and clouds to the Front Range. A few isolated snow showers can’t be ruled out for the foothills, but expect mainly dry conditions in Denver with no accumulation. Temperatures will stay above average, reaching the upper 40s with light wind through the afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of southwest Colorado Tuesday through Thursday as periods of heavy snow are expected. Totals could range from 8 to 16 inches for locations such as Telluride and Durango.

Tuesday will start off quiet in Denver, as clouds increase through the day. Mountain snow showers will be possible throughout the day. These snow showers will travel east to the I-25 corridor throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Snow will stay in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and even lingering into Friday. Snow totals remain yet to be determined at this time for this storm, due to the fact that this storm is still well over open Pacific water. The track will be key in this storm when it comes to snowfall totals.

One thing that is certain, our temperatures will drop significantly for the days following Christmas. Highs will only make it into the 20s and 30s for the Denver metro area for the second half of the week, with temps staying in the teens and 20s.

Conditions look to dry out by the upcoming weekend, with highs staying below average.

