2 killed in crash on westbound I-70, interstate closed near Genesee

GENESEE, Colo. — A fatal crash closed Interstate 70 just west of metro Denver Monday night.

The crash happened near mile marker 254, which is the exit for U.S. Highway 40 in the Genesee area.

The Colorado State Patrol said two people were killed in the crash. A third was seriously injured and is being transported to a hospital. CPS said the call came in at 8:24 p.m.

A CSP spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

While eastbound lanes originally remained open, authorities closed them when a helicopter arrived at the scene.

#Breaking major wreck between at least two cars shuts down 70 West ahead of Genesee Park exit. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/IHwxZjMWFe — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) December 25, 2018

The Colorado Department of Transportation advised drivers in the area to expect delays.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.