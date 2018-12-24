I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopens after crashes, winter driving conditions

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 have reopened through Glenwood Canyon on Monday after several crashes and winter driving conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed after 11 a.m. in Glenwood Springs. It reopened just after 1 p.m.

Westbound lanes were closed at Dotsero about 12:30 p.m. They reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

It’s not known if there were any injuries from the crashes.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the northern mountains. Heavy snow showers are expected through Christmas Eve, with totals ranging from 4-8 inches.

I-70 EB: Adverse weather at Exit 116 – CO 82; Glenwood Springs. Road closed, Crash. The road is closed, due to multiple crashes and winter driving conditions. No estimated time of reopening. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 24, 2018