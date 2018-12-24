× Have an Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV? Get the FOX31 & Channel 2 app

DENVER — FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are now bringing you the latest news headlines, Pinpoint Weather forecasts, special programs and more on demand with apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

With one click, watch breaking news, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast and exclusive stories you’ll only get from FOX31 and Channel 2. The app is updated with new videos throughout the day, every day.

Just search “FOX31” in the app stores for:

Note: The apps do not feature live streaming or full programs from FOX and the CW. For those options, check out apps for cord-cutters where you can watch FOX31.