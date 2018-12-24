FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising people to wash avocados before eating them.

While the recommendation might seem odd considering the peel of an avocado isn’t eaten, the FDA says it’s the only sure way to prevent bacteria and dirt from transferring from the peel to a knife to the insides of what is eaten.

In a report, the FDA said about one in every five avocados tested positive for a bacteria that can cause listeria.

That’s from a 2014 to 2016 study that included domestic and imported avocado skins.

The FDA recommends scrubbing the avocado peel with a produce brush, then drying it with a paper towel.