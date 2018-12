HENRY, Neb. — Authorities say a 27-year-old Denver man died after his vehicle struck a building in the Nebraska Panhandle.The crash occurred a little after 10 p.m. Saturday in Henry, about a mile east of the Wyoming state line.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Kelsey Komarek was driving east when his car ran off U.S. Highway 26 and hit the building.

Komarek was pronounced dead at the scene.