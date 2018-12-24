Daybreak Delights: Ginger Snap Cookie Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Ginger Snap Cookie Dip.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Gingersnap Dip

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

8 ounces cool whip

*Serve with Homemade Gingersnaps

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Beat in cool whip until blended. Refrigerate until serving time.

Serve with gingersnaps for dipping.

David Bondarchuck

Scratch Catering Services

303-437-2302

www.ScratchCateringServices.com

Get the New "From Scratch" Cookbook out now exclusively at Amazon!