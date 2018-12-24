Colorado’s mountain towns relish snowy Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. -- People from all over the country and the world flock to Colorado's mountains to experience a white Christmas. From Texas to Georgia, you could find tourists hitting the slopes or doing last-minute shopping.

Plows made their way up and down Interstate 70 to clear way for the extra traffic with so many people from out of town visiting.

At the Loveland Ski Area, skiers enjoyed several flurries Monday afternoon before the slopes closed for the holiday. Loveland will open up extra lifts for skiing on Christmas Day.

Shops and grocery stores from Dillon to Silverthorne were packed with shoppers stocking up on food, liquor and gifts for the holiday.