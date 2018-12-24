× Colorado Wine Country: the $300 million industry that keeps growing

DENVER — This year, Americans will drink more than four billion bottles of wine. That’s about three gallons per person. But these days, wine country doesn’t just mean Napa and Sonoma. Some of the best wines around are being barreled and bottled in the Colorado high country. Our state is now home to a $300 million dollar wine industry.

FOX 31 traveled to the western slope town of Palisade to profile some of the vineyards, wineries and local innovators who are making a name for themselves in the Colorado wine industry. We’ll show you how a Denver winery is now selling canned wine from coast to coast, and even in China. And we’ll take you to the Parker winery, where they’re making wine in clay pots – just like wine makers did in Europe centuries ago.

And we’ll take you to the Colorado Mountain Winefest, recently named Best Winefest in the Nation by USA Today.

They’re all featured in this FOX31 news special, called “Colorado Wine Country.”

Among the wineries we feature:

Red Fox Cellars in Palisade

Infinite Monkey Theorem in Denver

Purgatory Cellars Winery in Parker

And for more information on the wine industry:

Colorado Mountain Winefest

Colorado Wine Industry Development Board