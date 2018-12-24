× Capturing Colorado: the most unique photographers in our state

DENVER — Nick Luna is an auto mechanic by day. But in his free time, he’s a dry-plate photographer, taking unique pictures of Coloradans. And he’s just one of the artists featured in this FOX31 web special, called “Capturing Colorado,” which can be seen here:

FOX31 Photojournalist James Long spent the last year capturing the stories of some of our state’s most unique and interesting photographers. From portrait photographers who can put their subjects in a fairy tale, to street photographers capturing the essence of those who walk the 16th Street Mall, take a look at the stories of some of Colorado’s most unique storytellers.