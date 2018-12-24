Arvada family’s Christmas decoration stolen, police sergeant steps in to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A real-life Grinch made off with a local family’s holiday light decoration, but a stranger stepped up to make things right just in time for Christmas.

“Wow, Joseph, a policeman,” Brittany Kintzel said to her son, referring to his new toy.

It may look like any other toddler’s toy, but this one has special meaning for 2-year-old Joseph Kintzel. It’s now a symbol of his new hero. On Dec. 15, the Kintzels came home to find their only Christmas decoration stolen.

“At first, I was ready to move out of Arvada because I just felt so violated. You came into our yard and took our light,” Kintzel said.

That Christmas light was all the Kintzels could afford to spend on decorations after a difficult year. Kintzel’s husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Painful nerve issues caused him to miss months of work. Just when they thought things were finally on the mend, “someone just decided to be a Grinch,” Kintzel said.

Kintzel posed on social media on an Arvada neighborhood group hoping the light would be returned. But instead, there was a knock at the door.

“Within an hour and a half, an officer showed up with just a whole bag of stuff with a Target gift card and a new light and a couple toys for our son,” Kintzel said.

An Arvada police sergeant saw the post and showed up with gifts in hand. While the sergeant said she does not want to be recognized, the Arvada Police Department is hoping this act will inspire others to pay it forward this holiday season.

“It was so meaningful. Just being seen by someone who was a stranger and by someone who is a public servant. It really just makes you feel so in love with where you live and the people protecting you,” Kintzel said.