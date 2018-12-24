× 3-year-old dies in Christmas Eve house fire in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. — A 3-year-old child died in a Christmas Eve house fire on Monday morning, the Craig Police Department said.

The first started about 10 a.m. in the Meadows subdivision in the 1900 block of Woodland Avenue on the west side of Craig.

Another person was in the house but was able to get out. It’s not known how many people live in the house, police said.

When officers arrived, they were informed a child was still inside. Several attempts were made to get into the house, but the fire kept pushing them back and the child could not be rescued, police said.

Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns and cuts but are expected to be OK, police said.

The name and gender of the child were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A fire investigator in Denver and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have been dispatched to help with the investigation.

The American Red Cross was activated to help provide support to the family and to help with their immediate needs.