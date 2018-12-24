11-year-old Longmont girl killed in western Nebraska crash

OGALLALA, Neb. — Authorities say an 11-year-old Longmont girl died in a crash along Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

KRVN reports the accident occurred east of Ogallala about 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound sport utility vehicle veered into the median when the driver had a medical emergency.

Passengers were unable to control the SUV, and it ran back across the eastbound lanes and hit a culvert in a ditch on the south side of the roadway.

The patrol said four of seven people in the SUV were ejected. The patrol says one of the passengers died later at an Ogallala hospital.

She was identified as 11-year-old Karen Valverde of Longmont.