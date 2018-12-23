Video shows woman burglarizing Fort Collins business in reindeer costume

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A person broke into and stole from a Fort Collins business while dressed in a Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer costume, according to the city’s police department.

Fort Collins Police Services posted the video on Facebook Sunday. It said the break-in happened early on Dec. 18 in the 300 block of Hickory Street, which is on the north side of town.

Police believe the suspected thief is a female. They urged anyone who might know her identity to contact Officer Treutler at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers: 970-221-6868.

FCPS posted the video on Facebook alongside a poem describing what happened.