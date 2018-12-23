Snow possible late on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking a storm that will bring snow to Colorado and possibly to Denver before Christmas night ends. There will be snow in the Colorado mountains tonight and again on Christmas Eve Day. Several inches of fresh snow is possible through the high country. The good news for holiday skiers is there will be a chance of snow on Christmas Day in the mountains and each day after that through the end of next week.

In Denver your Christmas Eve Day will be quiet with passing clouds and cool temps in the mid to upper 40s. So, last minute shoppers should have no trouble running those errands.

Christmas Day in Denver will be partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 40s. A storm system will inch our way late Christmas night and could bring some light snow before the day ends.

That same storm system will deliver better snow on Wednesday through Friday along with lots of cold temps in the 20s & 30s. Right now we are expecting between 2"-5" of accumulation through the 3 days. So, it'll break down to about an inch or two each day especially Wednesday and Thursday.

TRAVELERS: If you plan to head east of Denver on Wednesday or Thursday be prepared for much heavier snow, gusty wind and poor road conditions. The storm that brings Denver light accumulation will drop more than a foot across the eastern plains of Colorado. The Midwest will have the deepest totals along with some freezing rain making travel there difficult for several days. Keep that in mind as you make plans to leave Colorado.

