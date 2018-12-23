Rocky Mountain National Park closed despite saying it would remain open during shutdown

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Hundreds of confused visitors were forced to turn around after arriving at Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday. Roads into the park were blocked off despite the National Park Service previously stating that the roads would remain open during the government shutdown.

No explanation was provided for those hoping to enter the park Sunday; they were simply greeted by a row of orange traffic cones.

Total confusion here at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. Main entrance CLOSED to visitors. No reason posted. pic.twitter.com/6cbhDHlaSv — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) December 23, 2018

While officials said earlier that the park’s roads would remain open, they said the roads would not be plowed and visitor centers would be closed during the shutdown. However, with blue skies Sunday morning, many people figured it was a safe time to visit the park.

“More appropriate than this would be a sign that says, ‘Enter at your own risk. There’s no staffing. If you get stuck in the snow, there’s a fee.’ That would be far more appropriate than outright shutting down one of America’s great public lands,” said Joe Kujawski, who traveled from the Denver area.

“This should not be shut down for Trump’s border wall. In the middle of Colorado, hiking should not be shut down for the border wall,” said Tina Lucido, of Denver.

An NPS spokesperson could not be reached because they are not working during the shutdown.