× Denver police investigating homicide, looking for suspect information

DENVER — Police are investigating a homicide Sunday that occurred in the 1900 block of E. Colfax.

Denver police tweeted just after midnight that one man is dead, but they did not have any information regarding the suspect.

Denver police is asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.