Denver police investigating homicide in Montbello

DENVER — Police are investigating a homicide in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Titan Court and Titan Way Sunday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital.

While DPD said the victim’s condition was unknown, a detective on the scene told FOX31 and Channel 2 that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said no suspect information was available.

#Breaking Denver Police Detective tells me they are investigating a homicide on the east side of Silverman Park. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/rdiaNNRgdq — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) December 23, 2018

