Denver police investigating homicide in Montbello

DENVER — Police are investigating a homicide in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.
According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Titan Court and Titan Way Sunday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital.
While DPD said the victim’s condition was unknown, a detective on the scene told FOX31 and Channel 2 that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said no suspect information was available.
This story will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.AlertMe