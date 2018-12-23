× Boulder PD release sketch of man accused of 2 armed carjackings

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators track down a man accused of two armed carjackings. BPD released a composite sketch of the man Sunday.

Police said just before 8 p.m. Friday, an officer working undercover witnessed an armed carjacking on 28th Street just south of Glenwood Drive.

“The officer attempted to intervene, and the suspect rammed his vehicle with the stolen car,” BPD said in a statement.

Officers then chased the suspect to near the intersection of 28th Street and Valmont Road, where he crashed and then carjacked another person. Police say the man then drove to the 2500 block of Bluff Street, where he ditched the vehicle and ran away.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a shaved head. He is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a stocky build and was wearing a dark-colored puffy jacket at the time.

BPD said he was armed with a handgun.

The department has increased patrols in the area. It is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kara Wills: 303-441-3482. Tips can also be made anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477. People who submit tips that lead to an arrest and a filing of charges may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.