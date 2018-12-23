× Active weather pattern continues through Christmas holiday

Sunshine and quiet weather will return to the Front Range as we end our weekend. Expect temperatures to warm into the upper 40s with light wind. A few mountain snow showers can’t be ruled out, but not as numerous or heavy as Saturday.

Monday will remain quiet as temperatures gradually warm to the upper 40s. Again, mountain snow showers will be possible, making for difficult travel conditions west of I-25. A few flurries will be possible for the foothills and I-25 corridor, but no accumulation is expected.

We continue to monitor a strong, developing storm which looks to impact the state late on Christmas. Mountain snow showers will be possible throughout the day on Tuesday, with dry conditions in Denver and the I-25 corridor. Expect clouds to gradually build, with a few flurries starting late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The bulk of this storm will impact the Front Range and Denver metro area Wednesday and Thursday. Snow showers may be heavy at times, making for difficult travel conditions. Temperatures will also be significantly cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. We are still working to finalize specific details when it comes to accumulation across our state. Snow looks to linger through Friday, clearing by the weekend.

