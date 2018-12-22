× Skier dies at Keystone Resort

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a ski run at Keystone Resort midday Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a 52-year-old male skier who was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of a run. SCSO said there was no indication the skier had hit an object.

Skiers on the run had already begun performing CPR when authorities arrived. The man was taken to the Keystone Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld while officials work on contacting his loved ones, according to SCSO.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation.