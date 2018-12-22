× Scattered flurries, seasonal temperatures to kick off the weekend

A cold front will continue to push through the state Saturday, dropping temps and bringing in scattered snow showers. Totals will be highest in the mountains, with up to 8-10 inches possible for the High Country. Meanwhile, light scattered snow showers will continue through the morning and midday hours across the Front Range and Denver metro area. Snow will not impact everyone, and totals will stay low. Expect under 2 inches across the northern Front Range, with a dusting across the Denver metro. Highs today will reach the low 40s with breezy conditions and decreasing clouds by the afternoon.

We’ll clear out tonight and into Sunday, with sunshine returning to end the weekend. Highs will soar into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon, staying in the upper 40s through Monday.

A second cold front will move through the state on Tuesday. Snow showers will start on Christmas in the mountains, with dry and increasing clouds in the Denver metro and Front Range. Temperatures will hit the low 40s as highs in Denver in the early afternoon hours. Snow chances will increase late Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday and Thursday. Totals and specific timing are still uncertain at this time, as this system is still developing over the Pacific.

Temperatures look to stay below average for the second half of the holiday week, with 20s and 30s as highs in Denver .

