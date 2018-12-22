Scattered flurries, seasonal temperatures to kick off the weekend
A cold front will continue to push through the state Saturday, dropping temps and bringing in scattered snow showers. Totals will be highest in the mountains, with up to 8-10 inches possible for the High Country. Meanwhile, light scattered snow showers will continue through the morning and midday hours across the Front Range and Denver metro area. Snow will not impact everyone, and totals will stay low. Expect under 2 inches across the northern Front Range, with a dusting across the Denver metro. Highs today will reach the low 40s with breezy conditions and decreasing clouds by the afternoon.
Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.
Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.
We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.AlertMe