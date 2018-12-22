× Police in Idaho investigating Kelsey Berreth’s death

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Authorities in Idaho said they worked with Colorado and federal agencies to serve several search warrants related to the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth, the central Colorado mother who is now presumed dead.

On Saturday, the Twin Falls Police Department said that the FBI contacted the department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 15 to request assistance with the investigation.

“Detectives from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls Police Department worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the FBI to prepare and serve several search warrants as well as processing some items of evidence with the assistance of Twin Falls County and Twin Falls City Evidence Technicians,” the press release states.

Twin Falls is located in the southern part of the state and is a 45-minute drive from Gooding, where Berreth’s cellphone was pinged on Nov. 25, three days after her last confirmed sighting in Woodland Park.

“We are pleased our organizations were able to provide the assistance and support requested by the FBI, CBI, and the Woodland Park Police Department,” Sheriff Tom Carter and Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said in a joint statement.

On Friday, Berreth’s fiance Patrick Frazee was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.