Drier, warmer Sunday with snow chance midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It finally felt like winter along the Front Range Saturday with isolated snow showers and high temperatures in the upper 30s. Saturday's weak storm system will move out of the state during the evening, leading to a dry and sunny Sunday.

Denver will hit a high temperature of 47 degrees Sunday. The Front Range and lower elevations will stay dry, with mountain snow showers developing Sunday evening.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s on Christmas Eve with only a 10-percent chance of an isolated shower. The mountains will see snow showers on and off through the day.

High temperatures will drop a few degrees on Christmas Day, ending up around 42 degrees here in Denver. Another storm system will make its way into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing the mountains several inches of snow with a 10-percent chance of snow showers on the Front Range Christmas evening.

Better chances for snow in Denver will be on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will drop to the 20s and 30s the rest of the week with drier weather by the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.