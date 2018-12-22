Colorado gained 80,000 residents in one year, new census data shows

DENVER — Colorado remains one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, according to new data released by the United States Census Bureau.

Between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, Colorado’s population increased by just under 80,000, a change of 1.42 percent. The state’s population is now estimated at 5,695,564.

The latest increase is up slightly from that of the year before, when the state gained an estimated 75,000 residents. However, it is less than the huge gain between 2014 and 2015, which was estimated at nearly 101,000.

Since 2010, Colorado has gained about 666,000 people, equating to an increase of 13.42 percent. That percentage is the fourth-highest in the nation (excluding that of the District of Columbia).

Colorado is the 21st-most populous state, just after Wisconsin and ahead of Minnesota.

While the Centennial State’s economy has remained strong, the growth has led to a number of challenges, including a jump in housing costs. The price increases have been especially significant in metro Denver, which continues to attract young workers.

Nevada was the fastest-growing state in the U.S. during the one-year period; its population increased by 2.09 percent. About 3 million people now call Nevada home.