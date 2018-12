× Barn fire kills horses in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A barn fire killed multiple horses in Commerce City Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call about a fire near East 83rd Avenue and Pontiac Street at 12:21 p.m.

The South Adams County Fire Department responded to the fire. A spokesperson said there were multiple horse fatalities and the structure was a loss.

There were no injuries to people and the cause of the fire was under investigation.