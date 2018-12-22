× 3 injured in east Denver shooting early Saturday

DENVER — Three people were shot Saturday morning in east Denver.

Police said it happened at 10000 East Alameda Avenue. That’s just west of South Havana Street.

All three victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators had not released any information about suspects in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

